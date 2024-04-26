Apr 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP, Corporate Communications, IR & CR
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Terveystalo's fist quarter results call and webcast. My name is Kati Kaksonen. I'm responsible for Terveystalo's Investor Relations, Sustainability and Communications. Today, as usual, we'll have a brief results presentation held by our CEO, Ville Iho, and our CFO, Juuso Pajunen. And after the presentation, we'll take questions through the phone lines as well as the webcast. So without further ado, over to you, Ville.
Ville Iho - Terveystalo Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Group
Thanks, Kati, and good morning from my behalf from Helsinki Sanomatalo. Q1, briefly, highlights from the quarter. Very strong start for Terveystalo as a group, a strong performance especially in healthcare services, the biggest business which drove top-line and margin growth. Also, even though the revenue decreased in our portfolio businesses, the EBITDA margin improved, and it goes to show that independent profitability measures taken in
Q1 2024 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...