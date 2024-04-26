Q1 2024 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP, Corporate Communications, IR & CR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Terveystalo's fist quarter results call and webcast. My name is Kati Kaksonen. I'm responsible for Terveystalo's Investor Relations, Sustainability and Communications. Today, as usual, we'll have a brief results presentation held by our CEO, Ville Iho, and our CFO, Juuso Pajunen. And after the presentation, we'll take questions through the phone lines as well as the webcast. So without further ado, over to you, Ville.



Ville Iho - Terveystalo Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Group



Thanks, Kati, and good morning from my behalf from Helsinki Sanomatalo. Q1, briefly, highlights from the quarter. Very strong start for Terveystalo as a group, a strong performance especially in healthcare services, the biggest business which drove top-line and margin growth. Also, even though the revenue decreased in our portfolio businesses, the EBITDA margin improved, and it goes to show that independent profitability measures taken in