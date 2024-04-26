Q1 2024 Yara International ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Maria, and good morning, good afternoon and good evening, and thank you very much for joining our first quarter results presentation. As always, we start by looking at our safety performance where we see that the trend in the last few quarters is stable and not continuing the damage trend from previous years. Still, at a TRI of 1.1, we are at an industry-leading level and close to 80% below the average for Norwegian industry.



Through the first quarter in 2024, we've had 16 accidents. That's 16 accidents affecting our colleagues and contractors. 16 accidents that could have been avoided. Although we've made significant improvements, we cannot stop