Q1 2024 Autoliv Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Autoliv First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.



Thank you, Nadia. Welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2024 earnings call. On this call, we have our President and Chief Executive Officer, Mikael Bratt; and our Chief Financial Officer, Fredrik Westin; and me, Anders Trapp, Investor Relations.



During today's earnings call, Mikael and Fredrik will, among other things, provide an overview of our strong sales, earnings and cash flow development in the quarter, how our strong balance sheet and asset return rates support the continued high level of shareholder returns. They will outline the expected sequential margin improvement in 2024 towards our targets. And we will also, as usual, provide an update on our general business and market conditions.



We