Q1 2024 Bel Fuse Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Bel Fuse First Quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Jean Marie Young with Three Part Advisors. Go ahead, Jean.



Jean Marie Young - Three Part Advisors, LLC - IR



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's conference call, we will make statements relating to our business that will be considered forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws, such as statements regarding the company's expected operating and financial performance for future periods, including guidance for future periods in 2024 These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and reflect the Company's views only as of today and should not be considered representative of the company's views as of any subsequent date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook.



Actual results for future periods may differ materially from