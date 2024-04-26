Q1 2024 Carter's Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. We issued our first quarter 2024 earnings release earlier today. The release and presentation materials for today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our company website at ir.carters.com.



Before we begin, let me remind you that statements about items such as the company's outlook are forward-looking statements.



For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to vary from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please see our most recent SEC filings and the earnings release and