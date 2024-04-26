Q1 2024 TFI International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Alain Bedard - TFI International Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman



Well, thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to today's call. Our results released yesterday after the close showed continued performance to start the new year in the context of the particularly weak freight environment. Our self-help opportunities, along with the continued hard work of our many talented team members have again helped TFI International deliver solid performance.