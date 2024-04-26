Apr 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Ammar Al-Joundi - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. I have the great pleasure along with my colleagues to report on another strong quarter for Agnico Eagle. But before we get into that, I'd like to acknowledge that the reason we're having another strong quarter is because of all the hard work of all of our employees, our people at the rock face work every day, sometimes in tough conditions, our geologists who are away from their families sometimes for weeks at a time, our engineers and professionals who do the studies. I want to thank all of you for delivering a gain. It makes our job easier here at corporate. We'll have a number of executives talking about a good quarter. But again, it's thanks to all of you. Please