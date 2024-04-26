Q1 2024 SouthState Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

William Matthews - SouthState Corp - Chief Financial Officer



Good morning, and welcome to SouthState's first quarter 2024 earnings call. This is Will Matthews. And I'm here with John Corbett, Steve Young and Jeremy Lucas. As always, John and I will make some brief remarks and then move into questions. We understand you can all read our earnings release and the investor presentation, copies of which are on our investor relations website. With us won't regurgitate all of the information, but rather will try to point out a few key highlights and items of interest before moving onto Q&A.



