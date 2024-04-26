Q1 2024 Stellar Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Courtney Theriot - Stellar Bancorp Inc - Chief Accounting Officer



Good morning. Our team would like to welcome you to our earnings call for the first quarter of 2020. For this morning's earnings call will be led by our CEO, Bob Franklin, and CFO, Paul Egge. Also in attendance today are Steve Retzloff, Executive Chairman of the company; Ramon Vitulli, President of the company and CEO of the Bank; and Joe West, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of the Bank.



Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that some of the remarks made today constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, and we intend all such statements to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the act. Also note that