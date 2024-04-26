Q1 2024 Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you, and welcome to Betterware fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Speaking on today's call are Betterware's Executive Chairman, Luis Campos; Chief Executive Officer, Andres Campos; and Chief Financial Officer, Alejandro Ulloa.



Before they begin their remarks, the company would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statement, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.



Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements and the Safe Harbor statement in the earnings release issued yesterday. And risk factors discussed in reports filed with the SEC.



Betterware assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements or information. A reconciliation of and other information regarding non-GAAP financial measures on today's call can also be found in our earnings release as well as investors section of the company's website.



Now like to turn the call over to the company's Chairman, Luis Campos.