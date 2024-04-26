Q1 2024 Gentex Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Gentex Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.



I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Josh O'Berski. Please go ahead.



Josh O'Berski - Gentex Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Gentex Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. I'm Josh O'Berski, Gentex's Director of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by Steve Downing, President and CEO; Neil Boehm, CTO; and Kevin Nash, Vice President of Finance and CFO. This call is live on the Internet and can be reached by going to the Gentex website at ir.gentex.com.



All contents of this conference call are the property of Gentex Corporation and may not be copied, published, reproduced, rebroadcast, retransmitted, transcribed or otherwise or distributed. Gentex Corporation will hold responsible and liable any party for any damages incurred by Gentex