Q1 2024 Casella Waste Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Casella Waste Systems first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Charlie Wohlhuter, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Charlie Wohlhuter - Casella Waste Systems Inc - Director - Investor Relations



Thank you, Liz. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the call today. Today, we will be discussing our first-quarter 2024 results, which were released yesterday afternoon.



Here with me are John Casella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Casella Waste Systems; Ned Coletta, our President; Brad Helgeson, our Chief Financial Officer; Jason Mead, our Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer; and Sean Steves, our Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Solid Waste Operations. After a review of these results and an update on the company's activities and business environment, we will be happy to take your questions.



