Apr 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Casella Waste Systems first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Charlie Wohlhuter, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Charlie Wohlhuter - Casella Waste Systems Inc - Director - Investor Relations
Thank you, Liz. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the call today. Today, we will be discussing our first-quarter 2024 results, which were released yesterday afternoon.
Here with me are John Casella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Casella Waste Systems; Ned Coletta, our President; Brad Helgeson, our Chief Financial Officer; Jason Mead, our Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer; and Sean Steves, our Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Solid Waste Operations. After a review of these results and an update on the company's activities and business environment, we will be happy to take your questions.
Q1 2024 Casella Waste Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...