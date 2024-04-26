Apr 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Joe Jaffoni, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Joseph N. Jaffoni - JCIR - Founder & President



Thank you, Ryan, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Gaming and Leisure Properties First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast. The press release distributed yesterday afternoon is available on the Investor Relations section on our website at glpropinc.com.



On today's call, management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. Forward-looking statements may include those related to revenue,