Q1 2024 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our first quarter earnings conference call. I'm joined this morning by Imperial's senior management team, including Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Sherri Evers, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Commercial Development and Product Solutions; and Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream.