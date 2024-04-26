Q1 2024 Southern Copper Corp Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

P R E L I M I N A R Y V E R S I O N



SCCO.N - Southern Copper Corp

Q1 2024 Southern Copper Corp Earnings Call

Apr 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Editor [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

+++



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Definitions

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRELIMINARY TRANSCRIPT: "Preliminary Transcript" indicates that the

Transcript has been published in near real-time by an experienced

professional transcriber. While the Preliminary Transcript is highly

accurate, it has not been edited to ensure the entire transcription

represents a verbatim report of the call.



EDITED TRANSCRIPT: "Edited Transcript" indicates that a team of professional

editors have listened to the event a second time to confirm that the

content of the call has been transcribed accurately and in