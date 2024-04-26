Q1 2024 Minerals Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Minerals Technologies Earnings Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ms. Lydia Kopylova, Head of Investor Relations for Minerals Technologies. Please go ahead, Ms. Kopylova.



Lydia Kopylova -



Thank you, Marie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call will be led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Dietrich; and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Aldag. Following Doug and Erik's prepared remarks, we'll open it up to questions.



As a reminder, some of the statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please note the cautionary language about forward-looking statements contained in our earnings release and on the slides. Our SEC filings disclose certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.



Please also note that