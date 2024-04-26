Apr 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to FEMSA's First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is Melissa and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded (Operator Instructions)



I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Juan Fonseca, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Juan F. Fonseca - Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to FEMSA's first quarter 2024 results conference call. Today we are joined by Jose Antonio Fernandez Garza-Laguera, CEO of our Proximity and Health Division; Martin Arias, our incoming CFO; and Jorge Collazo, who Heads Coca-Cola FEMSA's Investor Relations team.



As you know, one of FEMSA's strategic priorities involves engaging more directly and proactively with our key stakeholders, and that includes providing more opportunities for you, our investors and analysts, to hear from and interact with the heads of our core business verticals. You already have that possibility with Ian Craig, given the public nature of Coke FEMSA, and we will