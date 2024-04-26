Q1 2024 CubeSmart Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CubeSmart First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, April 26, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Josh Schutzer, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead, sir.



Joshua Schutzer - CubeSmart - Director of Financial Analysis



Thank you, Lara. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to CubeSmart's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Participants on today's call include Chris Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Martin, Chief Financial Officer.



Our prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session. In addition to our earnings release, which was issued yesterday evening, supplemental operating and financial data is available under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cubesmart.com. The company's remarks will include certain forward-looking statements regarding earnings and strategy that involve risks, uncertainties and other