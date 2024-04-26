Q1 2024 Phillips 66 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Phillips 66 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lydia, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to Jeff Dietert, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Jeff, you may begin.



Jeffrey Alan Dietert - Phillips 66 - VP of IR



Welcome to Phillips 66 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Participants on today's call will include Mark Lashier, President and CEO; Kevin Mitchell, the CFO; Tim Roberts, Midstream and Chemicals; Rich Harbison, Refining; and Brian Mandell, Marketing and Commercial. Today's presentation materials can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website, along with supplemental financial and operating information.



Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during today's call. Actual results may differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as well as in our SEC