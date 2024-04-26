Q1 2024 First Hawaiian Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Thank you, Tanya, and thank you, everyone, for joining us as we review our financial results for the first quarter of 2024. With me today are Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO; Jamie Moses, Chief Financial Officer; and Lea Nakamura, Chief Risk Officer. We have prepared a slide presentation that we will refer to in our remarks today. The presentation is available for downloading and viewing on our website at fhb.com in the Investor Relations section.



During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, so please refer to our -- to Slide 1 for our safe harbor statement. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. The