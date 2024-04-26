Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide an update on the network software division, particularly regarding the freight markets and expectations for the freight match business for the rest of the year?

A: (Jason P. Conley - Executive VP & CFO) The freight match business is expected to be down low single digits for the year, aligning with our expectations from last quarter. (Laurence Neil Hunn - President, CEO & Director) The carrier side has been stable for the last several months, which aligns with our outlook for the year.

Q: What are the expectations for the second quarter EPS, considering it seems to be flat compared to Q1?

A: (Jason P. Conley - Executive VP & CFO) The guidance for Q2 is consistent with what we anticipated 90 days ago. The typical pattern from Q1 to Q2 is flat on a segment EBITDA basis, similar to previous years except for last year which had strong deliveries from Verathon.

Q: Can you discuss the contribution and seasonality of cash flow from the newly acquired Procare Solutions?

A: (Laurence Neil Hunn - President, CEO & Director) Procare contributed a little over $20 million in revenue this quarter, with EBITDA margins in the mid-30s. The cash flow is more consistent throughout the year due to monthly payments from childhood education centers, showing modest seasonality.

Q: What is driving the strong margin expansion in the Network Software segment, and is this sustainable?

A: (Laurence Neil Hunn - President, CEO & Director) The margin expansion is driven by proactive cost management in the DAT business, anticipating market trends. We expect the margins to remain around 55-56% throughout the year.

Q: How are businesses serving public sector clients planning for the balance of the year given the election and the end of stimulus?

A: (Laurence Neil Hunn - President, CEO & Director) Our frontline business in education has not been directly impacted by stimulus funding and continues to have a solid booking pipeline. In the U.S. Federal Government contractor market, the SMB segment remains strong despite tepid conditions in the enterprise class due to government spending uncertainties.

Q: What is the broader AI strategy across Roper Technologies, and how is it impacting organic growth?

A: (Laurence Neil Hunn - President, CEO & Director) We are integrating AI tools across our businesses to enhance product value and drive bookings acceleration. This integration is expected to incrementally add value to our products, potentially leading to higher price points due to the additional value provided through AI tools.

