Release Date: April 26, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Michael, can you discuss the current market conditions and the encouraging signals you mentioned that have not yet translated into sales?

A: Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO of Avantor, noted that despite consistent market conditions, there are encouraging signs like improvements in funding, order books, and customer activity. Avantor's business model has a relatively short order cycle, allowing quick response to market changes. In the Lab Solutions segment, orders typically ship within 24-48 hours, while the Bioscience Production segment has a lead time of about 2-3 months.

Q: Can you provide more details on the challenges in the equipment and instrumentation segment, particularly in biopharma?

A: Michael Stubblefield explained that the equipment and instrumentation (E&I) segment, particularly in biopharma, faced industry-wide pressures due to project delays and cautious capital spending. This resulted in a slow start to the year without the usual pickup in demand as the quarter progressed.

Q: How did the Lab Solutions business perform relative to expectations, and what trends were observed?

A: Michael Stubblefield mentioned that the Lab Solutions business saw low single-digit declines, slightly worse than expected, primarily due to weakness in the E&I segment. However, the consumables, chemicals, and services within this segment performed better than expected, showing sequential growth and indicating improving inventory health and customer engagement.

Q: Can you elaborate on the performance and expectations for the Bioscience Production segment, particularly bioprocessing?

A: Michael Stubblefield highlighted that the Bioscience Production segment, especially bioprocessing, is showing sequential improvement in order rates. For Q2, bioprocessing is expected to decline in the mid- to high single digits, with a full-year expectation of a mid-single-digit decline. This reflects a gradual improvement throughout the year.

Q: What impact do you foresee from the BIOSECURE Act on your operations, particularly regarding your CDMO customers?

A: Michael Stubblefield discussed that while the final details of the BIOSECURE Act are pending, Avantor is well-positioned to support its customers through changes due to its global presence and strong relationships with both CDMOs and OEMs. He does not anticipate significant impacts at an aggregate level from the act.

Q: Can you provide insights into the trends observed in April and expectations for Q2 across your business segments?

A: Michael Stubblefield indicated that the trends in April are consistent with the company's guidance and reflect the commentary provided during the call. For Q2, the company expects continued performance in line with Q1, maintaining a balanced revenue generation throughout the first and second halves of the year.

