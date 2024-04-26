Release Date: April 26, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the decision to take the rebel credit into OREO and finish the rehab yourself rather than selling it immediately?

A: (Damian Kozlowski - CEO) The decision was based on the sponsor's inability to raise additional capital to finish the project. The bank is working with a property manager and has a project plan in place to complete the rehab as quickly as possible, aiming to preserve the property's value rather than seeking immediate gains.

Q: What are the anticipated capital requirements or reserves for completing the rebel property rehab?

A: (Paul Frenkiel - CFO) The LTV as-is provides a basis for potential losses, indicating that the value is preserved. The bank plans to complete the construction to enhance the property's value, with costs being capitalized and partially covered by existing reserves.

Q: Can you provide more details on the new partnership with Block and its expected impact on growth?

A: (Damian Kozlowski - CEO) The partnership with Block is part of the rapid funds ecosystem, with a small fraction of the volume already contributing in Q1. The full impact will ramp up over the year, enhancing fee growth realization on GDV.

Q: Are there any concerns about additional issues in the rebel book similar to the recent one, and how is the overall health of this portfolio?

A: (Damian Kozlowski - CEO) The issues seen were largely due to external shocks like inflation and interest rate changes affecting project costs and financing. The bank has worked with borrowers to stabilize their projects, and while there might be more credit migration, the situation is largely under control.

Q: How does the increase in non-performing assets impact the bank's outlook, and what steps are being taken to manage this?

A: (Paul Frenkiel - CFO) The bank is actively managing its portfolio, with updated appraisals showing sustained LTVs that provide significant protection against potential losses. The focus remains on stabilizing affected properties to preserve and enhance their value.

Q: What is the strategy behind the increased share repurchase plan, and how does it align with the bank's capital management goals?

A: (Damian Kozlowski - CEO) The decision to increase the buyback was based on strong capital generation and favorable financial metrics. The bank sees it as an opportunity to enhance shareholder value while maintaining healthy capital ratios.

These highlights from The Bancorp Inc's Q1 2024 earnings call provide insights into the bank's strategic decisions regarding property management, partnerships, and capital allocation, reflecting its proactive approach to challenges and opportunities.

