Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the exploration and appraisal strategy in Guyana and its impact on long-term growth post-2027?

A: Darren W. Woods, CEO, highlighted ongoing exploration in Guyana, noting each drilling operation helps refine their understanding of the block and identify new opportunities. The focus is on operational optimization and debottlenecking to enhance value as new platforms come online. Kathy Mikells, CFO, added that they are supporting existing production and upcoming projects, with new discoveries like Bluefin adding to the potential.

Q: Could you provide more details on the structural cost savings across different segments?

A: Darren W. Woods explained that the $10 billion savings achieved so far stem from reorganizations and centralizing activities, which improve efficiency and reduce duplication. Kathy Mikells mentioned specific examples like automated trucking at Kearl and more efficient maintenance turnarounds. Future savings are expected from global operations and standardizing major end-to-end processes.

Q: What are the final hurdles for closing the Pioneer transaction in Q2, and why are you confident about meeting this timeline?

A: Darren W. Woods stated that constructive engagement with the FTC, involving extensive document submissions, supports their confidence in a Q2 close. He emphasized the absence of antitrust issues and the thoroughness of the review process.

Q: How do you view the cadence of the $12 billion earnings growth from 2023 to 2027, and what are the potential risks?

A: Kathy Mikells clarified that the earnings growth driven by cost savings and strategic projects isn't expected to be ratable but significant each year. She highlighted key projects coming online in 2025 that will boost earnings, particularly in the Energy Products segment.

Q: Can you elaborate on the use of carbon materials in new markets like batteries and carbon fibers?

A: Darren W. Woods discussed leveraging ExxonMobil's expertise in transforming carbon molecules into new products. He emphasized the focus on markets where performance or cost improvements are needed, aiming for large-scale opportunities that align with the company's capabilities.

Q: What is your strategy for using the balance sheet for future investments or increasing buybacks?

A: Kathy Mikells reiterated the strategy of prioritizing investments that drive long-term earnings and cash flow, maintaining a strong balance sheet for cyclical flexibility, and enhancing shareholder returns through consistent dividends and share repurchases. She confirmed adherence to the planned CapEx of $23 billion to $25 billion.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.