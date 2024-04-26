Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide additional details on the subscriber and ARPU impacts due to the ACP program winding down, and do you still believe you can grow EBITDA for the year?

A: (Christopher L. Winfrey - President, CEO & Director) The non-renewal of ACP will likely impact Internet customer growth negatively, especially in Q2 and Q3 due to non-pay activity. The extent of losses will depend on the effectiveness of retention offers, including a free mobile line for all ACP customers, and our ability to manage an elevated non-pay environment. While the short-term impact is hard to predict, we are confident in managing through it successfully without affecting long-term growth potential. Jessica added that despite potential pressures on EBITDA in Q2, including possible bad debt pressure, the ability for EBITDA growth to accelerate later in the year remains, supported by various business initiatives.

Q: With the upcoming substantial programming contract renewal, is there an opportunity to resize your programming costs? Also, will the buyback authorization be re-upped?

A: (Christopher L. Winfrey - President, CEO & Director) We aim to create value for customers in our programming renewals by not asking them to pay twice for the same product and by selling products that provide value at a fair price. We are focused on recreating a video ecosystem that benefits customers, programmers, and distributors. Regarding the buyback authorization, Jessica Fischer (CFO) mentioned that the authorization has been increased since the end of the quarter, and they expect to maintain buybacks throughout the year even as they delever.

Q: Could you discuss the impact of broadband competition, particularly from fixed wireless and wireline overbuilds, and how do you see your product competing in this environment?

A: (Christopher L. Winfrey - President, CEO & Director) Despite the competitive environment, our churn remains low, and we have performed slightly better in competitive switching compared to last year. The main challenge has been the lower selling opportunities for broadband, driven by lower move and household formation rates and some impact from the removal of ACP connects. We continue to offer the best products at the best prices, especially when combined with mobile services, and our network evolution will further enhance our competitive position.

Q: How are you navigating changes in leverage targets, and does this reflect a change in confidence in the business given the competitive environment?

A: (Jessica M. Fischer - CFO) Our confidence in the business remains unchanged, and we are comfortable with our 4 to 4.5x leverage range based on our outlook. The decision to create a bit of headroom by navigating towards the midpoint of the range is deemed appropriate given the height of the investment cycle. We continue to believe in the long-term trajectory of the business and the strong returns from our investments.

Q: Can you provide insights into the timing when subscriber growth might reaccelerate to a positive level, especially considering overbuilding activity?

A: (Christopher L. Winfrey - President, CEO & Director) While providing a detailed timeline is challenging due to the fluidity of the market conditions, including the ACP wind-down and expansion of cell phone internet, we are confident in our structural advantages and product quality. Our network capabilities are only improving, and the subsidized rural passings will contribute significantly to our growth. The future remains very bright for Charter, and we expect to return to sustainable growth over time.

Q: With the recent reinstatement of net neutrality rules by the FCC, do you have any concerns about how these rules might impact your business operations?

A: (Christopher L. Winfrey - President, CEO & Director) Our main concern is not with net neutrality itself, as we do not engage in practices like blocking or throttling. Our concern is with the broader implications of Title II regulation, which could lead to unintended consequences such as rate regulation. We believe that customers should have unlimited usage of the service they pay for, and we hope for a long-term resolution from Congress that avoids the pitfalls of Title II regulation.

