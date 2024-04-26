The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Insights

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic discussions from The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's first quarter earnings call.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Core Earnings: $709 million
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.34 per diluted share
  • Trailing 12-Month Core Earnings ROE: 16.6%
  • Commercial Lines Core Earnings: $546 million
  • Commercial Lines Underlying Combined Ratio: 88.4%
  • Small Commercial Written Premium Growth: 8%
  • Small Commercial Underlying Combined Ratio: 89.6
  • Middle & Large Commercial Written Premium Growth: 9%
  • Middle & Large Commercial Underlying Combined Ratio: 89.2
  • Global Specialty Underlying Combined Ratio: 85.3
  • Global Specialty Written Premium Growth: 8%
  • Personal Lines Core Earnings: $33 million
  • Personal Lines Underlying Combined Ratio: 96.1
  • Personal Lines Written Premium Increase: 13%
  • Auto Written Pricing Increases: 25.7%
  • Homeowners Written Pricing Increases: 15.2%
  • Group Benefits Core Earnings: $107 million
  • Group Benefits Core Earnings Margin: 6.1%
  • Fully Insured Ongoing Premium Growth: 2%
  • Net Investment Income: $593 million
  • Total Annualized Portfolio Yield: 4.3% before tax
  • Share Repurchases: 3.8 million shares for $350 million
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Chris, I noticed in your opening remarks, you talked about some pressure on group life sales. Is that something that you foresee going forward?
A: Christopher Jerome Swift - The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman & CEO: Yes, we did call out a little lighter sales volume during the quarter. We've been fairly disciplined in our thinking about where mortality is trending, particularly post-pandemic. We believe we're still operating in an endemic state of mortality, which means it's going to be higher than normal, which we think will continue for at least the next couple of years. We've been pricing our product with that view, which obviously has an impact then on sales if market participants don't have a similar view.

Q: There's been a ton of talk now about long-tail reserving. Any concerns?
A: Christopher Jerome Swift - The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman & CEO: We have a high degree of confidence in our current loss picks. We've been hard at work improving our underwriting, reunderwriting different classes of business, changing terms and conditions. We're also humble enough to admit we didn't get everything right over the last 5 years. When we feel that adjustments are made, we're pretty clear and transparent about why we're making those adjustments.

: On the Personal Lines side, what are you seeing from a frequency and severity perspective right now?
A: Christopher Jerome Swift - The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman & CEO: We're beginning to see moderation both in our auto loss cost trends on a BI and a PD basis. Overall trends for '23 were in the mid-double digits, and I expect that to come down into the low double-digit range here in '24. We are rate adequate in 80% of our states.

Q: How do you see pricing across Commercial Lines playing out as we move through this year?
A: Christopher Jerome Swift - The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman & CEO: We're really pleased with the stability in the marketplace and still very optimistic as we play out 2024. Ex-comp. Our written renewal rate increased, increased to 70 basis points, I thought it was healthy. That does include an element of exposure to that excess rate, which we call out in the general 2.3 points range or 25% exposure, 75% rate base.

Q: Can you help reconcile how you grow your property business and not change your cat profile?
A: Christopher Jerome Swift - The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman & CEO: Cat profile versus risk appetite, I'd see a little difference. We're not increasing our property cat appetite per se. We've always said that we're willing to write property if it comes with some incremental small elements of cat, in which I think we've been managing perfectly.

Q: What is the experience of retaining clients given that you are a direct carrier and you only can present them with Hartford product?
A: Christopher Jerome Swift - The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman & CEO: That's the trade-off we're making right now, lower retention for a more profitable cohort to get us back to that targeted profitability. I don't think it's outside of the range of expectations that we've had as far as that trade-off.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.