Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance and Strategic Insights

Unveiling robust earnings, strategic deposit growth, and optimistic future financial projections.

Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $1.40
  • Net Income: $45.9 million
  • Adjusted Core EPS: $1.68
  • Adjusted Core Net Income: $55 million
  • ROCE: 14.5%
  • ROA: 1.11%
  • CET1 Ratio: 12.5%
  • TCETA Ratio: 7.3%
  • Loan Growth: 10% to 15% target for 2024
  • Deposit Growth: Business unit deposit growth exceeded EUR1 billion
  • NPL Ratio: 17 basis points
Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide guidance on the expected loan growth for the next three quarters?
A: (Phil Watkins - CFO) Yes, the total expected loan growth is about 1.5 to 2 billion, spread relatively evenly over the next three quarters. The pipeline is predominantly driven by our corporate and specialized lending verticals, targeting about a 300 basis points spread on these products.

Q: Regarding the funding side, how is the deposit pipeline expected to develop, and what are the anticipated cost reductions from deposit remixing?
A: (Sam Sidhu - President & CEO) The deposit pipeline is broad, with significant contributions expected from newly onboarded teams. The remixing of deposits is projected to reduce interest-bearing deposit costs by 150 to 250 basis points, significantly impacting net interest income.

Q: What is the projected PPNR growth for the year, and what does this imply for the quarterly run rate by the fourth quarter?
A: (Phil Watkins - CFO) We're targeting a 10% to 15% growth from the $367 million baseline, implying a run rate of a little over $100 million by the fourth quarter.

Q: How will the efficiency ratio evolve throughout the year, and what are the main drivers?
A: The efficiency ratio is expected to moderate from low to mid-50s this quarter to high 40s by the fourth quarter, primarily driven by the integration and productivity of the new banking teams.

Q: Can you discuss the lending opportunities associated with the new deposit-rich teams you have hired?
A: (Sam Sidhu - President & CEO) While these teams are primarily deposit-focused, there are opportunities for C&I extensions of credit to move over primary relationships. We've preserved some liquidity in Q1 for this purpose.

Q: What are the expectations for deposit costs and the impact of the new teams on the deposit outlook for the year?
A: (Sam Sidhu - President & CEO) Deposit costs are expected to trend down over the year. The deposit pipeline has been replenished and is expected to continuously refresh at impressive levels, contributing significantly to future growth.

