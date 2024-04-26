Release Date: April 26, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the financial performance of Erie Indemnity in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year?

A: (Julie Marie Pelkowski, Executive VP & CFO) - In the first quarter of 2024, Erie Indemnity saw significant improvements in financial performance. The combined ratio improved to 106% from 122.7% in Q1 2023, driven by lower severity of weather events and the impact of higher rate increases. Net income increased to $125 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, up from $86 million, or $1.65 per diluted share in the previous year. Operating income also rose by over 25% to almost $139 million.

Q: How has the policyholder surplus changed this quarter?

A: (Julie Marie Pelkowski, Executive VP & CFO) - The policyholder surplus of the Exchange grew significantly by $180 million in the quarter, reaching $9.5 billion as of March 31, 2024. This growth is attributed to strong premium growth, high retention rates, and a more favorable combined ratio.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the increase in management fee revenue and total cost of operations?

A: (Julie Marie Pelkowski, Executive VP & CFO) - Management fee revenue from policy issuance and renewal services increased by 19.3% to just over $665 million, aligning with the increase in direct and assumed written premiums of the Exchange. The total cost of operations rose by 17.3% due to higher commissions and non-commission expenses, primarily from increased personnel costs and agent-related costs.

Q: Can you provide an update on Erie Indemnity's technology modernization efforts?

A: (Timothy Gerard NeCastro, President & CEO) - We have successfully modernized over a third of our legacy applications and are working to sunset older systems. This includes the implementation of new tools like the Photo Appraisal tool and Direct Repair Program shops, which have significantly reduced the cycle times for auto claims.

Q: What new approaches has Erie Indemnity implemented for its hybrid workforce in 2024?

A: (Timothy Gerard NeCastro, President & CEO) - Starting in 2024, hybrid employees, who constitute about 60% of our workforce, now have a bank of 52 remote workdays per year to use at their discretion. This flexibility has enhanced vibrancy and collaboration in our offices.

Q: How is Erie Indemnity contributing to community development and sustainability?

A: (Timothy Gerard NeCastro, President & CEO) - Erie Indemnity is actively investing in community development through grants and loans, such as the $1 million loan for the Renaissance Center project in Erie, Pennsylvania. We are also focused on sustainability, implementing energy costs to monitor and manage energy consumption across our facilities.

