Release Date: April 26, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide any updates on full year FDM volumes and changes in customer take rates?

A: Steven R. Downing, President, CEO & Director of Gentex, mentioned that FDM volumes for the year are aligned with the initial forecast. Take rates at the end of last year provided a good indication for this year, and they were likely conservative. Despite potential economic risks in the latter half of the year, the strong start boosts confidence in achieving the annual targets.

Q: How much of the first quarter's gross margin improvement was due to ongoing initiatives versus areas of opportunity for further improvement?

A: Kevin C. Nash, VP of Finance, CFO, Treasurer & CAO, explained that the first quarter benefited significantly from supplier price reductions and manufacturing efficiencies. Steven R. Downing added that further margin improvements would come from overhead leverage, purchase price variance, and manufacturing efficiencies throughout the year.

Q: What drove the decline in North American mirror shipments, which were down 7% compared to last year?

A: Steven R. Downing noted that timing issues related to market trends and inventory adjustments at OEMs were factors. Additionally, certain OEMs faced more significant impacts, which contributed to the decline.

Q: Can you elaborate on the expected gross margin exit rate for the end of the year and the impact of purchase price variance (PPV)?

A: Steven R. Downing indicated that achieving a midpoint of the 35% to 36% gross margin range by year-end is feasible, with further margin improvements expected from supplier cost reductions and manufacturing efficiencies.

Q: Could you provide insights into the opportunities and challenges in China, particularly regarding high-end electronic content and tariffs?

A: Steven R. Downing discussed the growth potential in China but highlighted challenges due to tariffs on imported electronic components. He mentioned the need for a strategic supply chain model to enhance competitiveness and capitalize on opportunities in the Chinese market.

Q: What are the plans and expectations for new plant developments and their impact on future gross margins?

A: Steven R. Downing explained that new facilities are being developed with a focus on R&D and production expansion. He noted that these developments are timed to coincide with revenue generation, which should mitigate the impact on gross margins and potentially contribute to margin expansion as operations scale up.

