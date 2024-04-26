Saia Inc (SAIA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Expansions

Discover how Saia Inc achieved significant financial and operational milestones, including a 14.3% revenue increase and strategic terminal expansions.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased by 14.3% to $754.8 million.
  • Operating Ratio: Improved to 84.4% from 85% the previous year.
  • Net Income: Diluted earnings per share rose to $3.38 from $2.85.
  • Shipments Per Day: Grew by nearly 16% to 33,000.
  • New Locations: Opened 7 new locations over the past 12 months.
  • Yield (excluding fuel surcharge): Increased by 10.5%.
  • Revenue per Shipment (excluding fuel surcharge): Increased by 1.4% to $293.96.
  • Operating Income: Increased by 18.9% to $117.9 million.
  • Capital Expenditures: Projected to be approximately $1 billion for 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the monthly tonnage trends and provide an update for April? Also, could you share some thoughts on Q2 revenue and operating ratio expectations?
A: (Douglas L. Col - Saia, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary) In March, shipments were up 16.8% and tonnage was up 5.2%. For April, shipments per workday grew about 17%, and tonnage per day increased by approximately 6.5%. For Q2, we anticipate mid-single-digit revenue growth and an operating ratio improvement of 150 to 200 basis points from Q1 to Q2, despite higher depreciation and pre-opening costs for new terminals.

Q: How have the new terminal openings in Garland and Trenton been performing?
A: (Frederick J. Holzgrefe - Saia, Inc. - President, CEO & Director) The new terminals are performing well, especially in improving service responsiveness and efficiency. Trenton is reducing costs and improving service as it was previously serviced from New York and Philadelphia. Garland, in the Dallas metroplex, is also showing positive early results, particularly with proximity to key accounts.

Q: What are your expectations for shipment growth in the latter half of the year as you start to anniversary the Yellow share gains?
A: (Douglas L. Col - Saia, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary) While the comps will become more challenging in the latter half of the year, the new terminal openings should provide some growth tailwinds. However, we are not specifically forecasting the macro environment or shipment growth for the back half of the year at this stage.

Q: Can you elaborate on the pricing environment and how customers are responding to rate increases?
A: (Frederick J. Holzgrefe - Saia, Inc. - President, CEO & Director) Our contractual renewals in the quarter were at 9.2%. We continue to focus on ensuring that our service levels justify the rates we charge. While customers generally do not favor rate increases, our strong service levels support our pricing strategy.

Q: How is the competitive environment in the LTL industry evolving this year?
A: (Douglas L. Col - Saia, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary) The competitive environment remains disciplined with no significant changes. The industry continues to focus on profitability rather than volume growth at lower rates, which does not typically drive long-term value.

Q: With the expansion plans, how are you managing to staff new terminals and ensure service quality?
A: (Frederick J. Holzgrefe - Saia, Inc. - President, CEO & Director) We are successfully staffing new terminals by promoting and relocating existing employees who understand our culture and service standards. This strategy helps maintain service quality and company culture as we expand.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.