Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Financial Challenges

Despite a net loss, Casella Waste Systems Inc reports significant revenue and EBITDA growth, alongside strategic expansions in Q1 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $341 million, up 29.9% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $71 million, up 40.2% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Improved by 150 basis points.
  • Net Income: Adjusted net loss of $0.8 million; GAAP net loss of $4.1 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Adjusted EPS at a loss of $0.01; GAAP EPS at a loss of $0.07.
  • Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow was a loss of $2.4 million.
  • Debt: Total debt of $1.05 billion.
  • Cash and Liquidity: $189.5 million in cash; available liquidity of $462 million.
  • Landfill Pricing: Average price per ton up 13.3% year-over-year.
  • Collection Business Revenue: Up 51% year-over-year with price up 6.2%.
  • Resource Solutions Revenue: Up 11% year-over-year with price up 9.2%.
Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the dynamics in your legacy landfill portfolio and how market prices might influence third-party hauler decisions?
A: (Edmond Coletta - President, Casella Waste Systems Inc) The landfill market experiences ebbs and flows with anticipated site closures and new capacity coming online, which can temporarily impact volumes. However, the long-term trend remains capacity-constrained. Casella maintains a disciplined approach, valuing their airspace highly and focusing on returns rather than chasing volume.

Q: How is the fleet replacement progressing, and what impact does this have on operations?
A: (John Casella - Chairman of the Board, CEO, Secretary, Casella Waste Systems Inc) Delivery of new vehicles remains a challenge, but proactive management has kept the fleet age in good condition. Recent acquisitions have also brought in newer fleets, which has helped improve the overall fleet age.

Q: What is the status of labor availability and wage inflation, and how is Casella addressing these challenges?
A: (John Casella - Chairman of the Board, CEO, Secretary, Casella Waste Systems Inc) Casella has seen a reduction in turnover and job openings due to initiatives like the CDL School, which has trained 250 people. They are also focusing on marketing to attract workers who prefer physical jobs over office work, which has been effective in filling open positions.

Q: How do you expect volumes to trend for the rest of the year, and what factors might influence this?
A: (Bradford Helgeson - CFO, EVP, Casella Waste Systems Inc) Volumes are expected to be down modestly in Q2 but should stabilize in the second half of the year. The temporary issue with C&D volumes at landfills is a significant factor this quarter, but collection volumes remain strong.

Q: Can you provide insights into the M&A strategy and pipeline for Casella Waste Systems?
A: (Edmond Coletta - President, Casella Waste Systems Inc) The focus is on driving density and adjacencies, particularly in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions valued at approximately $800 million. The strategy emphasizes high-return investments in collection and recycling rather than exploring new business areas.

Q: What are your thoughts on the recent preliminary proposals around PFAS regulations?
A: (John Casella - Chairman of the Board, CEO, Secretary, Casella Waste Systems Inc) Casella welcomes federal regulation for clarity and consistency across states. The company is actively engaged in innovative solutions to remove PFAS from leachate, demonstrating leadership in addressing environmental concerns associated with these chemicals.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.