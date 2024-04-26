Release Date: April 26, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of Southern Copper's financial performance in Q1 2024?

A (CFO): In Q1 2024, Southern Copper achieved a robust financial performance with a significant increase in net profit compared to the previous quarter. This was primarily driven by higher copper prices and efficient cost management strategies.

Q: What are the company's projections for copper production in the upcoming quarters?

A (CEO): We are optimistic about our production capabilities and expect to increase our copper output by 10% in the next quarter. This is due to the completion of our recent expansions and improvements in mining efficiency.

Q: How is Southern Copper addressing environmental concerns related to its mining operations?

A (Head of Sustainability): We are committed to minimizing our environmental impact. Recent initiatives include investing in renewable energy projects and water reclamation processes to reduce our carbon footprint and water usage.

Q: Can you discuss any challenges the company faces in its operations?

A (COO): One of the main challenges is the fluctuating cost of energy and its impact on operational costs. We are actively seeking alternative energy sources and more efficient technologies to mitigate these effects.

Q: What strategic investments is Southern Copper planning for the future?

A (CFO): We plan to invest in advanced mining technologies and expand our exploration activities to new regions. These investments are aimed at increasing our production capacity and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Q: How does the current geopolitical climate affect the company's operations?

A (CEO): Geopolitical tensions, particularly trade policies and tariffs, do pose risks. However, we are strategically positioned to manage these challenges through our diversified operations and strong market relationships.

