Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give more context about the Franklin Center acquisition? Are we going to see other assets like this trade in Columbia Gateway? Was this sort of a one-off special to this building?

A: The going in cap rate for Franklin Center is 11.2%, and it's not indicative of the value of property in Columbia Gateway generally. This building was a unique opportunity due to its previous ownership and their strategic reallocation. The acquisition enhances our relationship with a top US defense contractor and solidifies our position in Columbia Gateway.

Q: With the lease expiring in 2026 at Franklin Center, is the probability high that the tenant will renew?

A: Yes, the probability of the tenant renewing is exceptionally high due to their significant investment in the building and the critical nature of their operations there.

Q: On renewal leasing for the quarter, cash rents declined about 2.5%, mainly driven by one large tenant in Northern Virginia. Is this a one-off, or could we see cash rents decline throughout the year?

A: The decline is more of a one-off, and the overall trend is expected to be very good going forward.

Q: Can you discuss the decision to add two new development projects and your comfort level with additional speculative leasing given that overall development leasing was relatively soft this quarter?

A: The decision was driven by strong demand and minimal available space in our parks. We have a high leasing activity ratio and strong demand for high bay R&D and testing, which supports our decision to proceed with these developments.

Q: What are the drivers of the increase in guidance, particularly the comment about accelerating lease commencement dates?

A: The increase in guidance is driven by our team's ability to execute required investments sooner than anticipated, allowing tenants to take control of the space earlier and commence leases ahead of schedule.

Q: Your same-store NOI has benefited from lower than expected free rent concessions. Is this a trend, and what's driving it?

A: Yes, it's a trend driven by strong immediate demand for secure space, allowing us to reduce concessions like free rent. Our position in providing secure space is strong, and we're actively pushing to lower abatements.

Q: With the acquisition of Franklin Center, what are the expectations for yield, especially considering the current 56% occupancy?

A: The initial yield is 11.2%, with a conservative estimate of a 12% cash yield upon stabilization. There's significant upside potential as we expect to exceed these targets, especially with our strong leasing pipeline.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the Navy Support portfolio and the impact of the defense budget approval?

A: The Navy Support demand is increasing, driven by new contracts and demand for secure space. This uptick is in line with the recent defense budget approval, which supports increased activity in this segment.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.