Chevron Corp (CVX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Expansions

Discover how Chevron achieved a historic production milestone and plans for future expansions in renewable energy.

Summary
  • Adjusted Earnings: $5.4 billion or $2.93 per share.
  • Cash Returned to Shareholders: $6 billion.
  • Production Growth: Over 10% increase from the previous year.
  • First Quarter Earnings: $5.5 billion or $2.97 per share.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Impacted by $300 million international upstream ARO settlement and $200 million for retail marketing network expansion.
  • Dividend Increase: 8% increase in dividend per share.
  • Organic CapEx: Aligned with budget, including payments for new LNG ships.
  • Share Repurchases: $3 billion.
  • Worldwide Oil Equivalent Production: Highest first quarter in company history, up over 12% from last year.
  • Adjusted Downstream Earnings: Lower mainly due to timing effects in rising commodity price environment.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide details on the WPMP start-up at Tengiz and its effects?
A: Michael K. Wirth, Chevron Corporation - Chairman & CEO, explained that the WPMP start-up is progressing well with the first PBF compressor online. This milestone enhances production by reducing back pressure, which in turn increases reliability and production capacity. The project's scope includes new wells, upgraded utilities, and modern control systems, contributing to overall operational improvements.

Q: What are the financial implications of the WPMP start-up?
A: Eimear P. Bonner, Chevron Corporation - VP, CFO, & President of Chevron Technical Center, noted that the WPMP start-up will lead to a decline in CapEx and increase free cash flow, particularly as the second phase of the project begins in 2025. This phase will boost TCO's free cash flow significantly, contributing to Chevron's overall financial performance.

Q: Can you discuss Chevron's exploration strategy in West Africa and Namibia?
A: Michael K. Wirth highlighted Chevron's promising exploration prospects in Namibia's Orange Basin, with plans to spud the first well by early next year. The recent discoveries in the region by other companies have bolstered confidence in the area's potential.

Q: What drove the better-than-expected performance in the Permian, and what are the expectations for the rest of the year?
A: Michael K. Wirth attributed the strong performance in the Permian to improvements in operational efficiency and reliability, as well as contributions from royalty acreage. The first half's production is expected to exceed initial guidance, with a year-end target of around 900,000 barrels per day.

Q: How does Chevron view its retail marketing strategy, particularly with the recent acquisition of over 200 stations?
A: Michael K. Wirth explained that the acquisition is part of Chevron's strategy to strengthen its retail presence and support investment in the network. These stations, operated by strong independent retailers, enhance Chevron's branded sales and market presence.

Q: What are the plans and expectations for the renewable energy projects announced, particularly in biofuels and solar to hydrogen?
A: Michael K. Wirth detailed the projects, including an oilseed processing plant in Louisiana for biofuel production and a solar to hydrogen project in California. These projects align with Chevron's strategy to integrate renewable energy solutions into its portfolio, supported by regulatory incentives and existing infrastructure.

