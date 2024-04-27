Q4 2024 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good evening to all of you, and welcome to the ICICI Bank earnings call to discuss the results for Q4 of financial year 2024. Joining us today on this call are Sandeep Batra, Rakesh, Ajay, Anindya and Abhinek. The Indian economy continues to remain resilient amidst international geopolitical tensions with upward revision in the GDP growth estimate for the first half of financial year 2025 by RBI, reflecting the consistent actions and initiatives of the policymakers.



At ICICI Bank, our strategic focus continues to be on growing our core operating profit, less provisions, i.e., profit before tax, excluding treasury through the 360-degree customer-centric approach and by