Half Year 2024 HKBN Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 09:45AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of HKBN Limited, thank you for joining the Group's 2024 interim results investor presentation. Today's presentation and question and answer session will be conducted in English. The management will present the business and financial performance of the Group, followed by the question and answer session.



Now without further ado, may I invite Co-Owner, Executive Vice Chairman, and Group CEO, William to walk us through the Group's overall performance. William please. Thank you.



Chu Kwong Yeung - HKBN Ltd - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Co-Owner, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Thank you for joining us. And again, before the sharing, I'd like to thank all our talents in Hong Kong and beyond Hong Kong to help us to deliver a very solid performance. So revenue half and half increased by 17% and EBITDA over the last six months improved by 5%.



And if we look at the service revenue on the excluding the products, it actually increased by 9%. AFF as you know, we need to pay a higher interest