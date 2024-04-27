Q4 2024 RBL Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

R. Subramaniakumar - RBL Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



And good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for a discussion on RBL Bank's financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year of 2024 we have uploaded the results along with the presentation on our website, and I hope you have had a chance to go through it in the date of this call. I am as always joined on this call by Mr. and I do a good job and other members of our management team to address any questions that you have before we get into the results for the quarter. I would like to take a few minutes to touch upon the year that went by the areas where we did well, the areas of improvement, the report card of our performance