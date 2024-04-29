Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) Q1 Earnings: Outperforms Analyst Expectations with Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth

ARLP Delivers Impressive First Quarter Results Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $651.7 million, a slight decrease from $662.9 million in the previous year, falling short of the estimated $620.06 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $158.1 million, surpassing the estimate of $130.96 million and down from $191.2 million year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $1.21, exceeding the estimated $0.93, down from $1.45 in the same quarter the previous year.
  • EBITDA: Reached $235.0 million, a decrease from $270.9 million in the prior year's quarter.
  • Coal Sales Price: Average coal sales price per ton sold was $64.78, showing an increase from $60.60 in the Sequential Quarter but a decrease from $68.34 year-over-year.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.70 per unit, maintaining the same level as previous quarters.
  • Guidance: Reiterated full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in operational performance and market positioning for 2024.
Article's Main Image

On April 29, 2024, Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP, Financial) announced its first-quarter financial results, revealing a performance that exceeded analyst expectations in terms of earnings per share and net income. The company, a prominent player in the coal mining sector in the United States, also confirmed its commitment to maintaining a stable quarterly cash distribution and reiterated its guidance for 2024. The detailed earnings information can be accessed through ARLP's 8-K filing.

1784923481843068928.png

Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, ARLP reported total revenues of $651.7 million, a slight decrease from $662.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to lower average coal sales prices. However, this was partially offset by higher oil & gas royalties and other revenues. Notably, the revenue surpassed the analyst estimate of $620.06 million, marking a significant achievement for the company.

The net income for the quarter stood at $158.1 million, or $1.21 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, which not only exceeds the estimated $130.96 million but also represents a substantial increase from the sequential quarter's figures. This improvement is attributed to higher average coal sales prices and a robust performance in the oil & gas royalties segment.

Operational Performance

ARLP's operational results for the quarter reflect a mixed performance across its segments. The Illinois Basin saw an increase in coal sales prices and volumes, attributed to improved domestic price realizations and increased sales volumes from specific mines. Conversely, the Appalachia operations experienced a decrease in coal sales price per ton sold due to reduced domestic pricing, although there was a sequential improvement.

The oil & gas royalties segment delivered a strong performance, with record volumes contributing to an increased EBITDA. This segment's success is a result of increased drilling and completion activities, as well as acquisitions of additional oil & gas mineral interests.

Strategic Outlook and Guidance

Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President, and CEO of ARLP, expressed satisfaction with the company's operational performance and its heavily contracted coal position, which has mitigated the impacts of market fluctuations. Looking ahead, ARLP has reiterated its full-year guidance, expecting continued growth in its oil & gas royalties business and a stable performance in coal operations amidst evolving market demands.

The company also highlighted its strategic investments and infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and reliability in response to the expected increase in electricity demand and the evolving energy landscape.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, ARLP reported a strong liquidity position with total liquidity of $551.3 million, including cash and cash equivalents and available borrowings under its credit facilities. This financial stability supports the company's ongoing and future operational needs.

Conclusion

Alliance Resource Partners LP has started the year on a strong note, with financial and operational results that highlight its resilience and strategic positioning in the energy sector. The company's ability to exceed revenue and earnings expectations, coupled with its robust guidance for the year, positions it well to continue delivering value to its stakeholders.

For detailed insights and further information on ARLP's performance and strategic initiatives, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings report and stay tuned for updates on the company's progress throughout the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alliance Resource Partners LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.