Q1 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Mikko Pohjala - Kemira Oyj - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kemira's Q1 2024 results webcast. My name is Mikko Pohjala from Kemira's Investor Relations. And here with me today is our President and CEO, Antti Salminen, as well as our CFO, Petri CastrÃ©n.



As you surely have seen, we have earlier today published our Q1 results, and we had a strong start to the year. And during this webcast and during the presentation, Antti will go through the main events of the quarter and also give some reflections from his post as President and CEO.



And then we will go more into the financials, into the details with Petri. And as is the case typically, you can present your questions either on the teleconference line or then you can submit them via the webcast tool to me.



But with this short intro, Antti, I'll hand it over to you.



Antti Salminen - Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Mikko. What a way to start. What a way to start the year. What a way to