Q3 2024 Mad Paws Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Justus Hammer - Mad Paws Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Well, just the we've had a couple of minutes for everyone to join. All right. I think we've got to go and good morning. Thanks for joining us today. On this Monday morning to listening to the Q3 FY24 Results Presentation for Mad Paws. My name is Justus, I'm the CEO and founder of the business; and we've also got Graham our CFO on the call is going to run you through some of the financials and later on the call. As always, we're going to have Q&A at the end of the session.



So if you want to ask a question, please use the Q&A button on the bottom of your screen to ask any questions, we'll answer them after the presentation. And with that we're going to get straight into it for anybody knew we always start with our purpose. We exist to enable pets to live their lives to the fullest, and we want to become and the most trusted and convenient brand to rely on for all pet related needs.



What have we been up to over the last couple of years. We've built and