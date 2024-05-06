What's Driving GDS Holdings Ltd's Surprising 34% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS, Financial) has experienced a significant uptick in its stock price, with a 22.78% gain over the past week and an impressive 34.49% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $1.54 billion, with the current stock price at $8.16. Despite these gains, the GF Value suggests a valuation of $34.19, indicating that the stock might be a possible value trap, a sentiment that has remained unchanged from the past GF Value of $33.24. Investors are advised to think twice before making an investment decision based on these figures.

Overview of GDS Holdings Ltd

GDS Holdings Ltd, operating in the software industry, has transitioned from IT services to a focus on data center operations. Since opening its first self-developed data center in 2010, GDS has expanded its footprint, primarily serving hyperscale cloud service customers through long-term contracts. The company's aggressive capital raising over the past four years has fueled its expansion, with data centers located mainly in Tier 1 cities in China and a growing presence in Southeast Asia. GDS went public on the NASDAQ in 2016 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020.

1784948524878819328.png

Assessing GDS's Profitability

With a Profitability Rank of 5/10, GDS Holdings Ltd's profitability is moderate within its industry. The company's operating margin stands at 7.42%, which is better than 62.79% of its industry peers. However, its Return on Equity (ROE) is at -5.77%, and Return on Assets (ROA) is at -1.71%, both metrics indicating challenges in profitability but still outperforming a significant portion of competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 1.35% is also better than nearly half of the industry, suggesting GDS is generating cash flow effectively relative to the capital invested.

1784948545162473472.png

Growth Trajectory of GDS Holdings

The company's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting its strong performance in revenue expansion. GDS's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 19.70%, outpacing 73.12% of its industry peers. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more impressive at 25.00%, surpassing 86.56% of competitors. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 10.74%, which is better than nearly half of the industry. However, the company's 3-Year and 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rates are negative, at -36.60% and -24.10% respectively, indicating areas for improvement.

1784948563097317376.png

Notable Shareholders in GDS Holdings

Among the notable shareholders of GDS Holdings, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 186,200 shares, representing a 0.1% stake in the company. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), another prominent investor, holds 13,600 shares, accounting for a 0.01% share percentage. These investments by well-known figures in the financial world underscore the interest in GDS's market potential.

Competitive Landscape

When comparing GDS Holdings to its competitors, we see that NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial) has a slightly higher market capitalization at $1.78 billion, while Perficient Inc (PRFT, Financial) is closely aligned with GDS at $1.55 billion. N-able Inc (NABL, Financial) stands at a higher market cap of $2.29 billion. These comparisons provide context to GDS's market position within the software industry.

Conclusion

In summary, GDS Holdings Ltd's recent stock performance has been remarkable, with a 34.49% gain over the past three months. The company's market valuation, as indicated by the GF Value, suggests caution for potential investors. GDS's profitability metrics, while mixed, show that it is competitive within its industry. The company's growth rates in revenue are strong, but earnings per share growth rates highlight areas for potential improvement. Notable shareholders maintain a presence in GDS, and a comparison with competitors reveals a solid market position. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering GDS Holdings as part of their investment portfolio.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.