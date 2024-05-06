Unveiling Newmont (NEM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Assessing the Fair Value of Newmont Corp (NEM) Amidst Market Fluctuations

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

When examining the daily and three-month performance of Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial), investors notice a -1.84% decline in its stock price, contrasting with a 21.5% gain over the last quarter. With a Loss Per Share of $2.67, the question arises: is Newmont fairly valued? This article delves into a valuation analysis to determine the answer, inviting readers to explore the financial nuances of Newmont Corp (NEM).

Company Introduction

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner, with significant developments like the acquisition of Goldcorp in 2019, a joint venture with Barrick, and the recent purchase of Newcrest. With an expansive portfolio across the globe and an expected production of 6.9 million ounces of gold in 2024, the company's strategic moves, such as the likely sale of higher-cost, smaller mines, paint a picture of its operational dynamics. Newmont's stock price of $41.95 is juxtaposed with a GF Value of $44.55, suggesting a close alignment with its fair value. This sets the stage for an in-depth valuation analysis.

1784953668999737344.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure designed to estimate a stock's intrinsic value. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. The GF Value line represents the stock's ideal fair value. If a stock trades significantly above this line, it may be overvalued, suggesting poorer future returns. Conversely, trading below the line may indicate undervaluation and the potential for higher returns.

Currently, Newmont (NEM, Financial) appears to be fairly valued, indicating that its long-term return may closely mirror the company's business growth rate.

1784953650196672512.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing, assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of permanent loss. Newmont's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.25 ranks lower than the majority of its industry peers, reflecting a fair financial strength score of 5 out of 10. This metric, along with the company's historical debt and cash flow, provides insight into its financial resilience.

1784953691107913728.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies with a consistent track record often carries less risk. Newmont has demonstrated profitability in 6 out of the last 10 years, with a commendable operating margin that surpasses two-thirds of its industry counterparts. However, its growth rates in revenue and EBITDA have been less impressive, lagging behind the majority of the Metals & Mining industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

A company's profitability can also be gauged by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Newmont's ROIC of 3.58 is currently below its WACC of 7.08, suggesting the company may not be creating optimal value for shareholders.

1784953709684486144.png

Conclusion

Overall, Newmont (NEM, Financial) is fairly valued, with a financial condition and profitability that are deemed fair. Yet, its growth lags significantly behind industry standards. For a more comprehensive understanding of Newmont's financial health, one can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.