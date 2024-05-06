ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Delving into the Robust Financial Health and Growth Trajectory of ON Semiconductor Corp

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $70.16, ON Semiconductor Corp has witnessed a daily gain of 3.09%, marked against a three-month change of -4.47%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that ON Semiconductor Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and moderate ranks in GF Value and momentum, GuruFocus assigned ON Semiconductor Corp the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding ON Semiconductor Corp Business

ON Semiconductor Corp is a leading supplier of power semiconductors and sensors, primarily serving the automotive and industrial markets. With a market cap of $30.16 billion and sales of $8.25 billion, ON Semiconductor Corp stands as the second-largest power chipmaker globally and the top supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. The company's operating margin is a robust 31.67%, reflecting its efficiency and profitability. ON Semiconductor Corp has transitioned from a highly vertically integrated structure to a hybrid manufacturing strategy, allowing for flexible capacity. The company is strategically focusing on emerging applications such as electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy, positioning itself at the forefront of technological innovation.

Financial Strength Breakdown

ON Semiconductor Corp's Financial Strength rating is a testament to its resilient balance sheet and prudent capital management. The company's Interest Coverage ratio of 34.94 significantly surpasses the benchmark set by Benjamin Graham, indicating a strong ability to meet interest obligations. An Altman Z-Score of 5.55 further demonstrates ON Semiconductor Corp's defense against financial distress. The company's strategic debt management is evident in its favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.41, solidifying its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of ON Semiconductor Corp highlights its superior ability to generate profits compared to its peers. The company's Operating Margin has seen a significant increase over the past five years, indicating an enhanced capability to convert revenue into profit. This is complemented by a consistent rise in Gross Margin, further underscoring ON Semiconductor Corp's growing efficiency. The company's Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars reflects its consistent operational performance, instilling confidence in investors.

Growth Rank Breakdown

ON Semiconductor Corp's high Growth rank reflects its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.8% outperforms a significant portion of the Semiconductors industry. The substantial increase in EBITDA over the past few years highlights ON Semiconductor Corp's ability to sustain growth, with a three-year growth rate of 46 and a five-year rate of 24.6.

Next Steps

Considering ON Semiconductor Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and promising growth trajectory should consider the insights provided by the GF Score. For those looking to discover more companies with strong GF Scores, GuruFocus Premium members can utilize the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

