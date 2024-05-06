Tesla's Rally: New Growth Catalysts and Full Self-Driving Approval in China

53 minutes ago
Tesla (TSLA, Financial) has witnessed a remarkable turnaround, with its shares surging approximately 30% since hitting their lowest levels in January 2023. This rally was initially sparked by Tesla's Q1 earnings report on April 23, highlighting an acceleration in the production of new vehicle models, including a more affordable option. However, a significant boost came from the recent news that China has tentatively approved Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, potentially paving the way for a new era of growth and addressing concerns about the company's future expansion.

The possible approval in China not only promises a new substantial subscription revenue stream for Tesla but also aims to mitigate market share losses in its second-largest market. Tesla's sales in China dipped by approximately 4% in Q1, facing stiff competition from local EV manufacturers like BYD Company (BYDDY, Financial), Xpeng (XPEV, Financial), and NIO (NIO, Financial), some of which already offer advanced driver assistance systems. The introduction of FSD technology could help Tesla close the competitive gap with these firms.

Amid declining deliveries and average selling prices due to price cuts, CEO Elon Musk has shifted focus towards Tesla's advancements in AI and FSD technology, positioning the company towards a future rooted in AI/software capabilities. A key highlight of this strategy is the announcement of a robotaxi, set to be unveiled on August 8, as a cornerstone of Tesla's future offerings.

Despite previous concerns over near-term growth and hefty capital expenditures, which saw a 24% increase in FY23 to nearly $9 billion, Tesla's outlook appears brighter with the emergence of new growth catalysts. These include the anticipated launch of Model 2 and potential full approval of FSD technology in China, bolstered by a partnership with Chinese tech giant Baidu (BIDU, Financial) for mapping and navigation, easing regulatory concerns over data security.

Just a week ago, Tesla faced a grim outlook, but the tide has turned. With renewed focus on immediate growth drivers and the promising developments in China, Tesla is reigniting hope among investors, despite remaining uncertainties, including its ability to meet Musk's ambitious production timelines.

