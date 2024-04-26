Q1 2024 Eltel AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Elin Otter - Eltel AB - Director, Communications and Investor Relations



Hi and good morning and welcome to this call with regards to Eltel results for the first quarter. My name is Elin Otter, and I'm Head of Investor Relations here at the Eltel until the rest of the day. With me today, I have our President and CEO, HÃ¥kan DahlstrÃ¶m and our CFO, Tarja Leikas. HÃ¥kan and Tarja will start by going through the presentation, and we will open up for questions after that.



You are welcome to submit your questions either through website or through the phone conference. But with that, I'm handing over the word to you, HÃ¥kan.



Hakan Dahlstroem - Eltel AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Elin, and good morning, all. So during the first quarter of 2024, we see a net sales development where we have EUR176 million in net sales, and that is down with EUR12 million, whereof EUR8 million of those are within this segment. Happy to see that the order book continues to increase. We estimated to be EUR1.2 billion as of now. That is an increase from EUR1.1