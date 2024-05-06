Insider Buying: President & CEO David Hedges Acquires Shares of Auburn National Bancorp Inc (AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorp Inc (AUBN, Financial), a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiary, AuburnBank, providing various banking products and services in East Alabama, has witnessed a notable insider transaction. David Hedges, the President & CEO of the company, has purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock on April 26, 2024, as indicated by the SEC Filing. This transaction has added to the insider's total acquisitions over the past year, bringing David Hedges's cumulative purchases to 11,363 shares, with no recorded sales in the same period. The insider's buying activity aligns with the overall insider trend at Auburn National Bancorp Inc, which has seen 22 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year. 1785006265576091648.png On the day of the insider's recent acquisition, shares of Auburn National Bancorp Inc were trading at $17.60. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $62.223 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 44.53, which is above both the industry median of 9.44 and the company's historical median. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GF Value of $21.96, suggests that Auburn National Bancorp Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. 1785006282835652608.png The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric from GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider buying activity may be of interest to investors as it could signal the insider's confidence in the future prospects of Auburn National Bancorp Inc. However, it is important for investors to consider all aspects of the company's financial health and market position before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
