Market Performance Overview

The stock market saw an upward trend for most of the session today, buoyed by a rebound in major indices from the previous week. Despite experiencing some volatility in the afternoon, spurred by the Treasury Department's quarterly borrowing estimates, the market managed to recover. The Treasury's announcement that Q2 borrowing is projected at $243 billion, $41 billion more than previously estimated, caused a brief dip in stocks at 3:00 PM ET. However, the market rebounded, with many stocks closing the session on a positive note, leading the equal-weighted S&P 500 to a 0.7% gain.

Key Stock Movements

Meta Platforms (META) saw a decrease, closing at $432.62, down by $10.67, or -2.4%.

Alphabet (GOOG) ended the day at $167.90, down by $5.79, or -3.3%.

Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $402.25, a decrease of $4.07, or -1.0%.

Tesla (TSLA) experienced a significant gain, closing at $194.05, up by $25.76, or +15.3%, following temporary approval in China for its self-driving service.

Apple (AAPL) closed at $432.62, down by $10.67, or -2.4%, despite an upgrade to Outperform from Market Perform by Bernstein.

Sector Performance and Market Resistance

The market faced some resistance, particularly as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite approached their 50-day moving averages, with levels at 5,125 and 16,053, respectively. Despite this, the consumer discretionary sector outperformed, posting a +2.0% gain, while only two sectors, communication services (-2.1%) and financials (-0.2%), recorded losses.

Upcoming Market Events

This week is packed with potentially market-moving events, including the release of over 170 S&P 500 company reports for the March quarter, an FOMC decision and press conference, and several key economic releases. Notable releases include the April ISM Manufacturing Index and the April Employment Report, set for Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Market Indices Year-to-Date Performance

S&P 500: +7.3% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: +6.5% YTD

S&P Midcap 400: +4.7% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +1.9% YTD

Russell 2000: -0.6% YTD

Economic Calendar and Global Market Overview

Key events for Tuesday include the Q1 Employment Cost Index, February FHFA Housing Price Index, February S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index, April Chicago PMI, and April Consumer Confidence. In global markets, Europe showed mixed results with the DAX down by -0.2%, FTSE up by +0.1%, and CAC down by -0.3%. In Asia, the Nikkei market was closed, while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite saw gains of +0.5% and +0.8%, respectively.

Today's News

Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) reported a stronger-than-expected Q1 with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62, surpassing estimates by $0.26. Despite a slight revenue miss at $7.69B, the company saw significant growth in subscription and advertising revenues, driven by Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount+ subscribers exceeded 71 million, with a notable 26% increase in global ARPU. Shares of Paramount Global saw a 5% increase, further buoyed in after-hours trading as the company announced leadership changes and continued progress on its merger with Skydance Media.

MicroStrategy (MSTR, Financial) faced a challenging Q1 as Non-GAAP EPS fell short by $8.13, and revenue also missed expectations, dropping 5.2% year-over-year. The company's aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy has yet to yield the desired financial outcomes, with a significant investment in Bitcoin not offsetting operational declines. Shares declined by 3.6%, reflecting investor concerns over the company's current strategy.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI, Financial) presented a mixed Q1 report but offered a positive outlook for Q2 2024. The company slightly beat EPS estimates and provided revenue guidance that was in line with expectations, forecasting a potential improvement in gross and operating margins. This optimistic outlook led to a 3.5% increase in shares in extended trading.

JD.com (JD, Financial) saw its eight-day winning streak come to an end, with shares dropping 1.5%. Despite this, the company maintains a strong buy rating from analysts, attributed to its profitability and growth potential in the e-commerce sector.

LL Flooring Holdings (LL, Financial) announced it received a non-binding purchase offer at $2.50 per share, amidst ongoing strategic review processes. This development has sparked discussions around the company's future and potential for acquisition.

Chegg (CHGG, Financial) reported a Q1 performance that exceeded EPS expectations but saw a year-over-year decline in revenue and subscription services. The company's shares fell by 11.3%, indicating market reaction to its current challenges and future outlook.

Medifast (MED, Financial) missed Q1 EPS estimates and reported a significant drop in revenue, leading to a sharp 21.1% decline in shares. The company's outlook for Q2 2024 suggests continued challenges ahead.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI, Financial) is set to report its Q1 results with a focus on its market share and integration of Nvidia's (NVDA, Financial) latest products. Analysts anticipate strong revenue growth and are keenly watching the company's ability to maintain its competitive edge in the AI server market.

GuruFocus Stock Analysis