Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial), a global leader in advanced composites technology, has reported an insider purchase by Director Jeffrey Campbell. According to the SEC Filing dated 2024-04-25, the insider acquired 10,000 shares of the company. Over the past year, Jeffrey Campbell has been actively participating in the stock's transactions, purchasing a total of 10,000 shares and not selling any. This recent acquisition further solidifies the insider's investment in the company. The insider transaction history for Hexcel Corp indicates a balanced activity over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells recorded. On the valuation front, Hexcel Corp's shares were priced at $64.13 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of approximately $5.438 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 55.92, which is above both the industry median of 35.68 and the company's historical median. Considering the current share price and the GF Value of $75.51, Hexcel Corp is deemed Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, reflecting historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the insider buying and selling activities over time. The GF Value image offers insight into the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value as calculated by GuruFocus. Hexcel Corp specializes in the manufacturing of composite materials and engineered products for applications in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The insider's recent purchase may signal confidence in the company's future prospects and alignment with shareholder interests.

