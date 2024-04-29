Apr 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Royal Philips First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on Monday, April 29, 2024. During the call, hosted by Mr. Roy Jakobs, CEO; and Mr. Abhijit Bhattacharya, CFO (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call will be recorded, and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website of Royal Philips.
I will now hand the conference over to Mr. Leandro Mazzoni, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Leandro Mazzoni - Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Head of IR
Hi, everyone. Welcome to Philips' first quarter 2024 results webcast. I'm here with our CEO, Roy Jakobs; and our CFO, Abhijit Bhattacharya.
The press release, investor deck and the frequently asked questions on the Respironics field action were published on our Investor Relations website this morning. The replay and full transcript of this webcast will be made available on the website after the call.
Before we start, I want to draw your attention to our safe harbor statement on screen. You will also find a statement in the presentation
Q1 2024 Koninklijke Philips NV Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...