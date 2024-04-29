Apr 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Anas Abuzaakouk - BAWAG Group AG - Chairman of the Managing Board, Chief Executive Officer
I hope everyone is keeping well this morning. I'm joined by Enver, our CFO. But I start with the summary of the first-quarter results on slide 3.
We delivered net profit of EUR167 million, earnings per share of EUR2.11, and a return on tangible common equity of 24% during the first quarter. The operating performance of our business was very strong, with pre-provision profits of EUR258 million and a cost-income ratio of 33%.
Other income of minus EUR9 million related primarily to other operating expenses tied to legal tax and transactional advisory costs on M&A deals, the bulk of these costs will be capitalized when deals are closed. Total risk costs were EUR30 million, translating to a risk cost ratio of 28 basis points. We did not release any credit reserves, with an ECL management overlay of EUR80 million. We have a low NPL ratio of 1% and continue to see solid credit performance across our businesses.
In terms of our balance sheet and capital, average customer loans were flat. And
Q1 2024 BAWAG Group AG Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...